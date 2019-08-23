Partial shutdown of George Washington Bridge due to police investigation

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say the outbound lanes of the George Washington Bridge have reopened but the inbound lanes remain closed due to police activity.
A suspicious package on the upper level of the bridge is under investigation by the Port Authority Police Department and the Bergen County New Jersey bomb squad.
The incident has caused huge traffic backups on both sides of the bridge.
