Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge reopens after livestock trailer crash

The collision happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed an extensive crash scene.
The truck, towing a trailer carrying cattle, sheep, and goats, rear-ended a tanker hauling dry cement on the inbound upper level.
The driver of the livestock truck was transported to Staten Island University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
But it took hours to separate the vehicles and haul them away with heavy-duty tow trucks.
Verrazzano Bridge: Brooklyn-bound upper level closed as crews try to clear a huge accident. All traffic is forced to the lower level. Staten Island Expressway is jammed with alternate volume. #abc7NY Thanks for the pic ⬇️ https://t.co/Wx2vnEVwWj— Heather O'Rourke (@heatherorourke7) January 23, 2020
During the four-hour cleanup, traffic on the Staten Island Expressway was a complete standstill for the morning commute.
The traffic spilled back onto local roads, causing widespread delays to MTA express buses and buses on access roads.
School buses transporting students to local schools also reported delays due to heavy traffic.
The Brooklyn bound upper level lanes were finally reopened at around 8:30 a.m.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube