Traffic

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge reopens after livestock trailer crash

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- All lanes are back open on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge after a crash involving a tanker and a truck hauling livestock shut down the Brooklyn-bound upper level for four hours and left local roads on Staten Island gridlocked.

The collision happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed an extensive crash scene.

The truck, towing a trailer carrying cattle, sheep, and goats, rear-ended a tanker hauling dry cement on the inbound upper level.

The driver of the livestock truck was transported to Staten Island University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

But it took hours to separate the vehicles and haul them away with heavy-duty tow trucks.



During the four-hour cleanup, traffic on the Staten Island Expressway was a complete standstill for the morning commute.

The traffic spilled back onto local roads, causing widespread delays to MTA express buses and buses on access roads.

School buses transporting students to local schools also reported delays due to heavy traffic.

The Brooklyn bound upper level lanes were finally reopened at around 8:30 a.m.

