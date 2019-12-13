Traffic

Victim in fatal Long Island crash identified as 28-year-old woman

FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A fatal crash involving an overturned vehicle slowed traffic on a section of the Southern State Parkway in Nassau County Friday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between Exits 15 and 17 in Franklin Square.

Police say the vehicle left the parkway, careened through a wooded area and ended up back on the roadway.

It then struck a tree, ejecting the driver.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the vehicle on its side. Multiple police and rescue units were on the scene.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Ashlee Tessono, of North Baldwin, was rushed to Nassau University Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Two eastbound lanes remained open during the New York State Police investigation.

The crash caused an extensive backup in the eastbound lanes and lesser delays on the westbound side.

Accident investigators were working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnassau countyfranklin squaretraffic fatalitiestraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Who threw this puppy from a moving vehicle?
Alleged Jersey City attackers are suspects in earlier killing
Jersey City shooting: FBI searching for van, roundtable held
NJ shooting: What we know about the Black Hebrew Israelites
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
Show More
NY package theft suspects lead police on chase, then crash
'She's in pain' 10-month-old on life support suffering: Hospital
How NSYNC's '6th member' allegedly cheated the band, landed in jail
2 construction workers rescued after lift tilted into NYC building
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
More TOP STORIES News