Traffic

VIDEO: Driver apparently fast asleep with Tesla on autopilot in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California -- A disturbing video appears to show a driver fast asleep in his Tesla Model 3 as the car sails down the 405 Freeway during rush hour traffic.

An Eyewitness News viewer noticed him at the 405 and 5 Freeway interchange.

He said he called 911 when he saw the sleepy driver.

He said the driver was still passed out when he took the 110 Freeway exit.

People are questioning: As more people drive using autopilot, how do you keep them from dozing and driving?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeles countybizarreteslafreewaycaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mugshots: 18 alleged gang members nabbed in drug bust
More than 200 dogs rescued from New Jersey hoarding home
Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Manhattan
1st contestant with autism competes in Miss Florida
26-year-old woman found dead in New Jersey apartment
Cuba Gooding Jr. to surrender to police on NYC groping charge
47-year-old woman critically injured in Queens hit and run
Show More
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
74-year-old man found shot in head inside LI home
Long Island school district forced to cut jobs
Woman hit by stray bullet after witnessing Bronx shootout
Shovel, Christmas lights, concrete tossed on subway tracks
More TOP STORIES News