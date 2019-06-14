Traffic

Video: Teen bicyclist struck in hit-and-run in Copiague

By
COPIAGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- New video released shows a driver in Suffolk County hit a teen on her bicycle and then just drive away.

It shows the moment the car clipped the 15-year-old's bike in Copiague Tuesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Dixon Avenue and Bethpage Road.

The teen, Brianna Donovan, was thrown from her bike but is expected to be okay. She has a sprained wrist.

Two teenagers ran over to help and walked her home.

"Who hits anybody let alone a child and just takes off like that?" said Brianna's mother, Angela Donovan. "Accidents happen all the time, you know, and that's what I'm so angry about. If it was an accident, you stay, the right, decent thing to do is you make sure the person is ok."

"God was definitely with her, you know, thank God, and one more pedal and it could have been a different conversation that we would be having," Angela Donovan said.

Brianna said she didn't see the car coming.

"I tried to turn my bike before it hit me, but I wasn't fast enough," she told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne.

Brianna said she wants to see the driver caught because she doesn't want the person to hit anybody else.

"I'm just more worried for others because it could have been a smaller kid," she said.

A friend of Brianna's located the surveillance video.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637).

