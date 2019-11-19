Traffic

Video: Truck slides toward 2 troopers helping stranded driver on side of icy highway

By Janelle Bennett
Two Illinois state troopers and a stranded driver narrowly missed being hit by a jackknifed truck.

The troopers had stopped to help change a flat tire for the driver. They were all working on the side of an icy highway.

On dash video, a truck can be seen losing control and barreling across the interstate.

The two troopers and the stranded driver escaped uninjured. The driver of the truck was ticked for failing to slow down to avoid the crash.

Officials said they hope the crash serves as a reminder for drivers to take it slow and move over for cars stopped on the shoulder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficillinoistruck crash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Man fatally shot, school bus hit by gunfire in Brooklyn
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
James Van Der Beek reveals his wife suffered a miscarriage
Missing NJ woman: Person of interest gets bail in child porn case
Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Show More
Brooklyn man's conviction overturned after 2 decades in prison
Police kill fox after it attacks 5 people in New Jersey town
De Blasio, Johnson unveil NYC Streets Master Plan
Suspect in custody after woman, dog nearly struck on sidewalk
Suffolk County announces plan to combat housing discrimination
More TOP STORIES News