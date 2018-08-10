TRAFFIC

Wake set for Teaneck father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash

EMBED </>More Videos

The family members were killed in a crash in Delaware.

Eyewitness News
TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Family and friends will gather to pay their respects to the New Jersey father and his four daughters killed in a crash in Delaware.

A wake will be held Friday afternoon at Saint Anastasia Church in Teaneck for Audie Trinidad and his daughters Kaitlyn, Danna, Melissa, and Allison.

The family members died last month while returning from vacation.

Police say a pickup truck crossed over the median, drove the wrong way, struck a car, causing it to spin out of control before colliding into the family's minivan.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 44-year-old man from Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The girls' mother, Mary Rose was the only survivor. She spoke about her heartbreak last month.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Mary Rose Trinidad.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescar crashTeaneckBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in crash speaks out
Driver ID'd in crash that killed NJ father, 4 daughters
New Jersey community mourns father, four daughters killed in crash
TRAFFIC
Restore 495 project brings ramp closure, lane closures
Mayor, city council celebrate cap on ride-share vehicles
Stamford police target abandoned cars taking up parking spots
Gov. Murphy addresses NJ Transit chronic cancellations
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of baby found dead in East River due in court
Grandmother stabbed breaking up fight in Brooklyn
University basketball coach charged in Queens punch death
Report: Actress Sean Young wanted for burglary questioning
Chief of Palisades Parkway Police arrested on drug charges
State of emergency ahead of Charlottesville anniversary
Restore 495 project brings ramp closure, lane closures
Missing Brooklyn siblings found safe in Midtown Starbucks
Show More
MUGSHOTS: 22 arrested in Queens drug bust
Pregnant woman, 2 kids rescued from Brooklyn fire
Residents displaced after partial building collapse in the Bronx
NYPD officer suspected in Nashville home break-in
Woman accused of teaching nursing without nursing license
More News