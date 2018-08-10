TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) --Family and friends will gather to pay their respects to the New Jersey father and his four daughters killed in a Delaware car crash.
A wake will be held Friday afternoon at Saint Anastasia Church in Teaneck for Audie Trinidad and his daughters Kaitlyn, Danna, Melissa and Allison.
The family members died last month while returning from vacation.
Police said a pickup truck crossed over the median, drove the wrong way and struck a car, causing it to spin out of control before colliding into the family's minivan.
The driver of the pickup truck, 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard Jr., from Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The girls' mother, Mary Rose Trinidad, was the only survivor. She spoke about her heartbreak and called for Hubbard to be criminally prosecuted at a press conference last month.
A GoFundMe page was set up to support Mary Rose.
