Watch: Police officer safely stops wrong way driver in Harrison

HARRISON, Westchester County (WABC) -- A police officer's dashcam captured the officer safely stopping a wrong way driver in Westchester County.It happened on I-287 in Harrison.Officer J. Salov spotted the car going in the wrong direction and was able to stop them before they crashed into any other drivers.The Harrison Police Department posted the incident on their Facebook page.The department asked that drivers use common sense when taking direction from GPS devices and urged people to keep their focus on the road.They say the intersection had proper signs posted that were clearly visible.----------