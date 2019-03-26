Traffic

Traffic, subway service impacted by water main break in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Chelsea.

The incident was reported at 26th Street and 7th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The FDNY has responded to the scene.

Southbound traffic on 7th Avenue was closed from 34th to 25th streets.

Northbound 1 trains were temporarily running express from Chambers Street to Penn Station, but have since resumed normal service. Commuters were advised to expect delays on the 1,2,3 line as a result.

