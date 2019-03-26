Traffic, subway service impacted by water main break in Chelsea

The incident was reported at 26th Street and 7th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The FDNY has responded to the scene.
Southbound traffic on 7th Avenue was closed from 34th to 25th streets.
Water main break on 7th Avenue. South bound on 7th Ave is closed from 34 Street to 25 Street.— NYPD 10th Precinct (@NYPD10Pct) March 26, 2019
Through streets are open (except W 26 St).
Please Avoid the area, use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/JsZWDT9CVE
Northbound 1 trains were temporarily running express from Chambers Street to Penn Station, but have since resumed normal service. Commuters were advised to expect delays on the 1,2,3 line as a result.
