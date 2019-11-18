Water main break, steam leak shuts down block in Midtown during rush hour

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a possible water main break and steam leak in Midtown during rush hour on Monday evening.The incident was reported at 49th street and 8th Avenue around 5:30 p.m.Because of the situation, West 49th Street is shut down between Broadway and 8th Avenue.No injuries have been reported, but some cars were covered in dust and debris.Steam could be seen rising from the area throughout the area.DEP and Con Edison are on the scene.----------