Water main break suspends L train between Brooklyn and Manhattan

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- L train service is suspended between Brooklyn and Manhattan due to a water main break Wednesday morning.It happened in the early morning hours on Bedford Avenue.The water condition caused flooding on local streets in Williamsburg and caused flooding at the Bedford Avenue Station.So far, one main has been shut down and crews are working on a second.L trains are running in two sections:In Manhattan, between 8 Av and 14 St-Union Square.In Brooklyn, between Lorimer St and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway.L trains will arrive and depart at the 8 Av-bound platforms between Lorimer St and Myrtle Av.You can see a station agent and receive a courtesy pass for continuing service.Consider taking nearby A, C, J, and M trains and B13, B24, B38, B43, B48, B52, B54, B60, M14A-SBS, M14D-SBS, Q54.----------