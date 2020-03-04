Traffic

Water main break suspends L train between Brooklyn and Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- L train service is suspended between Brooklyn and Manhattan due to a water main break Wednesday morning.

It happened in the early morning hours on Bedford Avenue.

The water condition caused flooding on local streets in Williamsburg and caused flooding at the Bedford Avenue Station.

So far, one main has been shut down and crews are working on a second.

L trains are running in two sections:

In Manhattan, between 8 Av and 14 St-Union Square.

In Brooklyn, between Lorimer St and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway.

L trains will arrive and depart at the 8 Av-bound platforms between Lorimer St and Myrtle Av.

You can see a station agent and receive a courtesy pass for continuing service.

Consider taking nearby A, C, J, and M trains and B13, B24, B38, B43, B48, B52, B54, B60, M14A-SBS, M14D-SBS, Q54.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwilliamsburgbrooklynnew york cityfloodingwater main breaksubwaysubway construction
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC cab drivers cite health risks amid COVID-19 outbreak
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results: AP source
AccuWeather: Sunshine and breezy
Gov. Murphy undergoing surgery to remove tumor on kidney
Wife claims fatal UWS stabbing was self-defense
US conducts airstrike against Taliban forces
Show More
6 wanted in attack, robbery of man in Washington Heights
Man approaches woman with pants down, robs her in Queens
Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
NJ staying vigilant in preparation for possible coronavirus cases
Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's speech in LA
More TOP STORIES News