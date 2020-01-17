Westbound LI Expressway reopens after tanker crash; eastbound lanes still closed

Right now — Long Island Expressway eastbound closed near Shelter Rock Rd in Nassau County. Tanker overturned after hitting a tractor trailer. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/6IAWP1F8Dl — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) January 17, 2020

NORTH HILLS, Nassau County (WABC) -- The westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway have reopened in Nassau County after a tanker hauling highly flammable liquified petroleum gas (LPG) collided with a tractor trailer early Friday. The eastbound lanes remain closed.The vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes near exit 36 in North Hills at around 12:45 a.m. Friday.Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles with injuries described as minor.But the crash shut down both sides of the expressway for hours, as authorities determined what to do with the overturned tanker.The tanker was transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is highly flammable.Out of an abundance of caution, officials closed all eastbound lanes at exit 36, and all westbound lanes at exit 37.The eastbound service road was also closed as authorities dealt with the delicate task of safely uprighting that tanker and moving it out of the way.The tanker was finally uprighted shortly before 6 a.m. and the westbound lanes were reopened.The eastbound lanes remained closed as cleanup work continued.Extensive delays in the area were expected to continue through the morning rush hour.