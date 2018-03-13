TRAFFIC

Here's what you need to know about mass transit, travel during the nor'easter

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The third nor'easter to wallop the New York area in less than two weeks is creating dangerous traveling conditions on both the roads and rails.

No major issues were reported, but commuters were urged to use caution and allow for extra travel time. Officials stressed that mass transit was the best option whenever possible.

NEW YORK CITY

Subways and buses are operating with normal service. Alternate side parking rules are in effect.

NYC Ferry and the Staten Island Ferry are also operating with normal service.

NJ TRANSIT

Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is on or close to schedule with residual delays after Amtrak overhead wire problems near Secaucus. Bus service is subject to weather-related delays.

LIRR

Some branches are experiencing minor weather-related delays, but service is currently operating on a normal schedule. Crews could be seen out early Tuesday salting the platforms and preparing for a full day of commuters.
Derick Waller reports on the snow from Mineola in Nassau County.

METRO-NORTH

Some lines are experiencing minor weather-related delays, but service is currently operating on a normal schedule.

AMTRAK

Amtrak service is temporarily suspended between Boston and New York City due to inclement weather. Service will be restored pending improved conditions.

All Service, including Acela Express and Northeast Regional between New York City and Boston for Tuesday, March 13, are canceled. Additionally, Trains 182(3/13) and 184(3/13) are canceled between Washington and New York.

Please visit Amtrak.com/alert/nec-storm-adjusments.html to get updates.

AIR TRAVEL

Expect delays and cancellations at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports. Travelers are urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airports.

