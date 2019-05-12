Traffic

What you need to know to get around Nassau County during PGA Championship

By Eyewitness News
FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- The PGA Championship could create a commuting nightmare in Nassau County.

The LIRR closed the parking lots at the Farmingdale station to accommodate the shuttle busses for the PGA Championships at Bethpage Black.

That means some 38,000 commuters will use the nearby Wyandanch station.

The closures will last through the end of the tournament on the 19th.

Anyone who parks on village streets or in nearby shopping centers could be fined up to $250.

