Traffic

Whoops! Car becomes stuck in pedestrian lane of Pulaski Bridge

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A car became stuck in the narrow pedestrian lanes on the Pulaski Bridge Thursday morning.

The Honda became stuck on the protected lanes of the bridge, which connects Brooklyn to Queens, just after 3 a.m.

The driver was gone and likely exited out of the window, since the doors were wedged shut.

It took hours to remove the vehicle with crews cutting, lifting, tilting and backing the vehicle up enough until a tow truck could latch on and bring it out the rest of the way.

By the time it was out of the lane, it was very damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Eyewitness News has learned the vehicle had been stolen from a home in Bronxville early Thursday.

The investigation was continuing.

