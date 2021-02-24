Wild weather exacerbates pothole problem on Long Island

The was no shortage of work on Elmont Road and Linden Boulevard Wednesday, where crews were making repairs.
"Like a five-block radius, you're looking at from like 80 to 200 something potholes that we deal with," Nassau County Pothole Repair Supervisor Conrad Harrison said. "That vary in length and depth."
And along many of the roads, from Sunrise Highway in Islip to West Shore Road in Port Washington to the exit ramps of the Southern State Parkway in North Bellmore, it almost looks like a war zone.
Nick Byrne lost two tires on his BMW this week on the Southern State.
"Hit one, knew immediately it was going to be bad," he said. "Because the whole car jolted."
He's not alone.
"I saw at least six that were around me that had the same problem," Byrne said.
They are a problem every year, but officials say pothole season has come a bit early this year due to the number of storms.
"The thawing, the freezing, the salt, really does do a wear and tear on our roads," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "And it just shows the importance of keeping our infrastructure up."
If you want a pothole fixed in your community, a lot depends on whether it's a state road or a county road. In Nassau County, you can call a hotline at 516-571-6900 to report one.
Nassau County also has a map for motorists to check which type of road the pothole is on.
The county pledges to address the pothole within 24 hours, but that doesn't mean much to people like Byrne, whose tire replacement will cost $1,200.
"Yeah, I know, don't get a nice car," he said.
If you don't want to bother with small claims court, learn how to roll around all the trouble to keep you and your car the safest.
