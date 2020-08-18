Woman critical after scooter crash on Marine Parkway Bridge in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A woman was critically injured after being thrown from her three-wheeled scooter on the Marine Parkway Bridge in Queens.
The 42-year-old woman was ejected while traveling northbound on the bridge.
She was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.
All northbound lanes were shut down for about an hour as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wrecked scooter.
