Woman standing at bus stop hit by NYPD vehicle during multi-car crash

Raw Video: NYPD vehicle hits woman

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A woman at a bus stop was struck by a police cruiser that jumped the sidewalk in a multi car crash in the West Brighton section of Staten Island.

The 72-year-old woman was hit while standing at the bus stop at Broadway and Forest Avenue, in front of a McDonald's restaurant.

Three cars, including a livery vehicle, collided in the intersection at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

The pedestrian was struck, apparently by a police cruiser that hurtled onto the sidewalk in the force of crash.

She sustained a compound fracture of the leg and was in stable condition at Richmond University Medical Center.



Several others, including a police officer, were also hospitalized. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

