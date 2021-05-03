Woman standing at bus stop hit by NYPD vehicle during multi-car crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10568091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say it happened at a hotel in Brooklyn when a belligerent man randomly walked into the lobby.

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A woman at a bus stop was struck by a police cruiser that jumped the sidewalk in a multi car crash in the West Brighton section of Staten Island.The 72-year-old woman was hit while standing at the bus stop at Broadway and Forest Avenue, in front of a McDonald's restaurant.Three cars, including a livery vehicle, collided in the intersection at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.The pedestrian was struck, apparently by a police cruiser that hurtled onto the sidewalk in the force of crash.She sustained a compound fracture of the leg and was in stable condition at Richmond University Medical Center.Several others, including a police officer, were also hospitalized. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------