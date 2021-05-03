Woman standing at bus stop hit by NYPD vehicle during multi-car crash

The 72-year-old woman was hit while standing at the bus stop at Broadway and Forest Avenue, in front of a McDonald's restaurant.
Three cars, including a livery vehicle, collided in the intersection at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
The pedestrian was struck, apparently by a police cruiser that hurtled onto the sidewalk in the force of crash.
She sustained a compound fracture of the leg and was in stable condition at Richmond University Medical Center.
Several others, including a police officer, were also hospitalized. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
