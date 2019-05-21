Working toward a safe summer on the roads in New Jersey

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- They are counting down to summer vacation season in the Garden State.Officials from New Jersey's Division of Highway Traffic Safety kicked off the agency's "101 Days of Summer" traffic safety campaign on Tuesday.The event outside Convention Hall on the boardwalk in Asbury Park highlighted the hazards of distracted driving.Officials also reminded everyone about the dangers of leaving children alone in parked cars during the hot summer months.And they offered child safety seat installation tips.Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer.----------