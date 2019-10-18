Wrong-way driver may have caused Parsippany crash that killed 3

Traffic

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Parsippany, New Jersey. Police now say it might have been the result of a wrong-way driver.

At least three vehicles collided in the eastbound express lanes of I-80 just before 2 a.m. Friday.

The vehicles caught fire, and the three people became trapped in their car.

Firefighters put out the flames. A fourth person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the crash.

I-80 eastbound express lanes are closed at exit 45.

