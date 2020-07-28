Tragic end in search for missing swimmer at Harriman State Park in Rockland County

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A 25-year-old man drowned while swimming in a Rockland County lake.Newscopter 7 was over Lake Sebago at Harriman State Park as fire department divers searched for the man's body.Officials say the man was swimming with friends just before 5 p.m. Monday when they say he went under the water and did not resurface.The victim has not yet been identified.----------