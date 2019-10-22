Car trailer hauling 5 vehicles, including Porsche, stolen in the Bronx

BAYCHESTER, The Bronx (WABC) -- A tractor-trailer hauling five vehicles, including a Porsche, has been reported stolen in the Bronx.The driver told police he parked the 2016 freightliner at Edison and Bartow avenues in the Baychester section around 5 p.m. Monday.When he returned Tuesday morning, the tractor trailer was gone.Broken glass was found near the scene .The truck was carrying a 1993 Porsche 911, a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, a 2019 Acura RX, a 2019 Lincoln Navigator and a 2019 Mercedes GLC300.The victim told police he owns a business that transports cars.----------