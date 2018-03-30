A quick-acting conductor helped to save the life of one of his passengers on a train in Queens Thursday night.Conductor Kevin Bartsch said passengers aboard an F train alerted him to an unconscious man slumped over a bench just before 6:30 p.m.When Bartsch approached the victim, he noticed the man's lips were blue. Luckily, the MTA conductor was a former FDNY volunteer and knew CPR.Before EMS could arrive, Bartsch had already performed life-saving CPR on the man, who eventually regained consciousness.The man, in his mid-50's, was rushed to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.