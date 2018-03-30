Train conductor performs life-saving CPR on passenger

David Novarro has more on the MTA conductor who performed life-saving CPR on an F train.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A quick-acting conductor helped to save the life of one of his passengers on a train in Queens Thursday night.

Conductor Kevin Bartsch said passengers aboard an F train alerted him to an unconscious man slumped over a bench just before 6:30 p.m.

When Bartsch approached the victim, he noticed the man's lips were blue. Luckily, the MTA conductor was a former FDNY volunteer and knew CPR.

Before EMS could arrive, Bartsch had already performed life-saving CPR on the man, who eventually regained consciousness.

The man, in his mid-50's, was rushed to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.
