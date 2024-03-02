There is no word on what caused the derailment.

Train derails along the Lehigh River in Lower Saucon Township

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania -- Northampton County officials confirm a Norfolk Southern train has derailed in Lower Saucon Township, Pennsylvania.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of Riverside Drive along the Lehigh River.

Photos from the Nancy Run Fire Company show two locomotives partially submerged in the Lehigh River.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

In a statement, a Norfolk Southern spokesperson wrote, "Norfolk Southern has responded to an incident near Bethlehem, PA. At this time, there are no reports of injuries. We appreciate the quick, professional response by local emergency agencies. Our crews and contractors are on-scene and developing a clean-up plan."