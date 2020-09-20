Northbound A train derails in Manhattan; 1 injury reported

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A subway train derailed and appeared to have struck a few poles in Manhattan Sunday morning.

The incident happened at the 8th Avenue and 14th Street train station in the Chelsea on a northbound A train.

Police say someone may have thrown an object onto the track causing the derailment

One minor injury has been reported, while 30 or so passengers were evacuated.

The MTA announced they are aware of the incident and Northbound A trains are experiencing extensive delays.

No arrests have been made at this time.

ALSO READ: Authorities continue search for 5-year-old boy who fell in Harlem River
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flatironnew york citymanhattantrain accidenttrain crashsubwaytrain derailment
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man ejected from van, critically injured after 2-vehicle crash
Search continues for 5-year-old who fell into Harlem River
COVID Updates: Airport receives 1st five-star rating in safety protocols
Officials: Firefighters respond to 4-alarm blaze in NJ
Arrests made during 'Abolish ICE' rallies in NYC
Envelope addressed to Trump contained ricin: Sources
AccuWeather: Cool sunshine
Show More
Emmys, live and virtual: 'What could possibly go wrong?'
Trump gives 'blessing' for proposed TikTok deal
RBG to be honored with statue in hometown Brooklyn
Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees
Black woman speaks out after hit with bottle, yelled at while jogging
More TOP STORIES News