Northbound A train derails in Manhattan; 1 injury reported

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A subway train derailed and appeared to have struck a few poles in Manhattan Sunday morning.The incident happened at the 8th Avenue and 14th Street train station in the Chelsea on a northbound A train.Police say someone may have thrown an object onto the track causing the derailmentOne minor injury has been reported, while 30 or so passengers were evacuated.The MTA announced they are aware of the incident and Northbound A trains are experiencing extensive delays.No arrests have been made at this time.----------