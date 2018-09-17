NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Train derails during Florence flooding, forcing road closure near Charlotte

EMBED </>More Videos

The railroad company said nine locomotives and five railcars ran off the track.

CHARLOTTE, NC --
A rail company says it's investigating whether heavy rains from Florence contributed to a train derailment in North Carolina.

CSX said in a news release that the derailment happened Sunday night in Anson County, about 50 miles southeast of Charlotte.

The railroad company said nine locomotives and five railcars ran off the track.

The company said none of the cars was carrying hazardous materials. But some of the locomotives spilled diesel fuel and motor oil. The company says it is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the cleanup. The two train crew members were taken to local hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencetrain derailmentu.s. & worldnorth carolina newstrain accidentCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
VIDEO: Aerial look at destructive NC flooding from Florence
NC churchgoers gather at grocery store for song, prayer during Florence
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence damage around the Carolinas
Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested
More north carolina news
Top Stories
21 hurt in massive fire at Kings Plaza parking garage
Tom Arnold, Mark Burnett get into fight at pre-Emmys party
2 drown in NJ trying to rescue swimmer who was later saved
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence head northeast
Tractor-trailer smashes into 3 homes, cars on Staten Island
MTA worker arraigned in fatal shooting of correction officer
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
Show More
LI doctor, wife killed when plane crashes in Boston suburb
Florence flooding spreads, body of 1-year-old recovered
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Red Cross team of FDNY members deploys to Carolinas
5 arrested in NC after dollar store raided during Florence
More News