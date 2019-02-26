After 183 stuck on Oregon train since Sunday, stranded Amtrak finally moving, Union Pacific says

ABC News has a look inside the Amtrak train where passengers have been stuck since Sunday.

An Amtrak train headed to Los Angeles from Seattle had been stuck on the tracks near Eugene, Oregon since Sunday after hitting a tree that fell onto the tracks.

On Tuesday morning, Union Pacific sent word to ABC that the train was moving.

"The Amtrak train that has been stranded in Oakridge, Oregon, is now moving, headed to Eugene, Oregon, pulled by a Union Pacific locomotive," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The train had been inoperable due to weather conditions and downed trees. UP crews worked overnight to clear the tracks."

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Amtrak Coast Starlight train left Seattle Sunday morning and stopped in Oakridge, Oregon around 6:20 p.m., according to Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin.

She says heavy snow and debris on the tracks kept the 183 passengers stuck in the area.

Oakridge is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Eugene.

Irvin said road closures in the area due to heavy snow and downed trees made it difficult to provide alternative transportation.

In videos shared by passengers, they said they were running out of food.

"They have m&m's beer and water," passenger John Gray said. "That's down from what they had before which was sandwiches hot dogs, liquor, soda."


Earlier Tuesday, Amtrak told ABC News in a statement: "We are actively working with Union Pacific to clear the right of way and get passengers off the train."

ABC Owned Stations contributed to this report.
