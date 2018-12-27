Transformer explosion at Con Ed plant lights up sky in NYC

Photo courtesy @richard.dzina

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating a transformer explosion at a power plant that lit up the sky over Queens Thursday night.

It happened at the Astoria East and North Queens Con Ed plant.

New Yorkers reported seeing massive blue lights in the city following the explosion and took to social media to share photos and videos.


The NYPD says a fire caused by the explosion is under control.

According to Con Edison the transformer explosion was caused by a transmission dip at its Astoria substation.

The mayor's office says there are scattered power outages, including at LaGuardia Airport. The FAA issued a ground stop at LaGuardia while they investigate but the runways appear to be back up and running.



Con Ed says LaGuardia Airport is running on a backup generator.

No customer outages have been reported.

The NYPD says there have been no injuries.

Fire officials said they were fielding numerous calls for reports of explosions in the Long Island City and Astoria areas.

There is no 7 train service between 74 St-Broadway and Flushing-Main St in both directions after a power outage caused by the explosion.

