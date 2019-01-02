ROSE PARADE

Rose Parade 2019: Transmission fluid leak may have caused small float fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A small fire erupted on a Rose Parade float Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, as the annual procession was making its way through Pasadena, officials said.

By Marc Cota-Robles
PASADENA, Calif. --
A small fire on a Rose Parade float that caused a delay in the parade on New Year's Day may have been started by transmission fluid, according to officials.

The Tournament of Roses officials said a preliminary investigation into the small fire indicated it may have been caused by leaking transmission fluid.

The creators of the float - the Chinese American Heritage Foundation - may also be fined for the fire and delay.

As part of the rules of the Rose Parade, any float that causes a delay in the route faces fines, but officials said the actual fine amount won't be released.

The 90-foot float was heading through the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and West Green Street when the small fire started. It was quickly extinguished and no lasting damage was done to the float.

The disabled float brought the parade to a brief half and it never finished the route, according to officials. It was later towed to a display location along Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rose paradefirechemical leakflower showPasadenaLos Angeles County
Related
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
ROSE PARADE
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Toddler who gave gift of life from NJ to be honored in Rose Parade
'Trump is disgusting' written in sky over Rose Parade
PHOTOS: Rose Parade features 39 floral floats, 19 marching bands
More rose parade
Top Stories
JC firefighter hurt battling 3-alarm fire in multi-family home
Person-of-interest in custody in Brooklyn attempted rape
3 killed in Philly head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
Happy New Year for a Long Island Mega Millions player
Woman killed in 2-alarm house fire in Rahway, NJ
Man arrested in alleged groping of 4-year-old girl on subway
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
Show More
Homeowner charged with manslaughter in burglar stabbing
Romney says Trump has caused 'dismay around the world' in fiery op-ed
President plans to meet with Democrats on shutdown
Flu cases on the rise in Connecticut
Fleeing burglary suspect strikes NJ officer, crashes
More News