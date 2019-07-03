Travel

14-year-old boy put on wrong international flight at Newark Airport while flying alone

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two parents were worried out of their minds after their 14-year-old son was put on the wrong international flight at Newark Airport.

United Airlines required Anton Berg to fly in its unaccompanied minor program when he headed to visit his grandparents.

He flew from Raleigh-Durham to Newark so he could catch a flight to Sweden.

But that is when a United agent put him on a flight to Germany instead.

His plane was on the runway taxiing before the teen got the flight attendant's attention and they were able to get him off the plane.

"They track bags but they should also, of course, track the kids and have safe and sound handover procedures when they go from one flight to another," dad Christer Berg said.

The teen's parents hope their story encourages airlines to improve their unaccompanied minor programs.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnewarkessex countynorth carolinaunited airlinesteenu.s. & worldflight attendantnewark international airport
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search called off for missing NJ couple in Barbados
Attack outside Brooklyn bodega leaves man critically injured
What to know about today's total solar eclipse
Man killed by firework accident in front of small children
US defeats England 2-1 to advance to World Cup final
52 new US citizens sworn in at 9/11 Memorial ceremony in NYC
Iconic NJ deli, featured in 'Sopranos' prequel, damaged in fire
Show More
Sterling to end 30-year streak of calling every Yankees game
Woman licks inside of ice cream tub, returns it to freezer in viral video
Bag of human bones found hanging at NJ snack stand
Lawyer: Census to be printed without citizenship question
Teammates wear No. 45 in honor of Tyler Skaggs at Angels-Rangers game
More TOP STORIES News