Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 1st Mediterranean cruise sets sail after virus tests

COVID-19 News and Information
By FRANCES D'EMILIO
ROME -- Cruise ship passengers had their temperatures checked and took COVID-19 tests Sunday so they could set sail on what is being billed as the first Mediterranean cruise after Italy's pandemic lockdown.

The cruise ship company MSC has made the procedures, for crew as well as passengers, part of its new health and safety protocols. The MSC Grandiosa, which was christened last year, set sail from the northern Italian port of Genoa on Sunday evening for a seven-night cruise in the western Mediterranean.

Anyone testing positive, or with a fever, or having other COVID-19 symptoms was denied boarding, the company said. Guests must wear face masks in elevators and other areas where social distancing is not possible. The crew spent time in quarantine before the start of the cruise.

Earlier this month, the Italian government gave its approval for cruise ships to once again depart from Italy's ports but limited cruise ships to sailing with 70% capacity.

MSC declined to say how many passengers were sailing on this cruise. Among the port calls for the Grandiosa, MSC's flagship, are Naples, Palermo, Sicily, and Valletta, Malta.

Malta is one of four Mediterranean countries that Italy now requires travelers arriving from to have COVID-19 tests.

For now, MSC was limiting its guests to the residents of Europe's 26-nation Schengen visa-free travel zone.

MSC said every guest and crew member on board will be given a wristband that "facilitates contactless transactions around the ship as well as providing contact and proximity tracing."

Cruise ships and the business they bring to many Italian cities during port excursions make up an important segment of Italy's vital tourism industry. An estimated 12 million cruise ship passengers arrived or departed from Italian ports last year or made port calls in Italy, according to industry figures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhealthmedicaltravelcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccruise shipcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID News: Mohegan Sun casino announces pandemic-related layoffs
List: Tri-State universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020
Illegal raves broken up in NYC neighborhood seeing spike in COVID cases
Up Close: Reopening NYC schools and a DNC preview
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill
Illegal raves broken up in NYC neighborhood seeing spike in COVID cases
4 dead in more than 2 dozen NYC shootings in less than 48 hours
Man holds mom, 2 other relatives hostage after TX shooting
COVID News: Mohegan Sun casino announces pandemic-related layoffs
Teacher appears shirtless during virtual class
Man involved in road rage beating sought by authorities
Show More
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
NYC bodega owners sound alarm about wave of ATM thefts
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1%, decline in new US cases
Extreme lightning causing large power outages in CA
Alleged dispute turns deadly outside Manhattan bagel shop
More TOP STORIES News