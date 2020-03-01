Travel

Coronavirus Concerns: American Airlines suspending flights from Milan into Miami, JFK amid coronavirus concerns

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The airline American Airlines announced Sunday they are suspending operations between Milan, Italy and New York (JFK) as well as between Milan and Miami (MIA).

American Airlines said flights to Milan are scheduled to resume April 25.

The airline is contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs.

American Airlines said they continue to review the airline's flight schedule to ensure that customers' needs are accommodated and will make additional refinements as necessary.

RELATED INFORMATION:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.

New York State information about coronavirus

New York City information about coronavirus

John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueensmiamicoronavirusitalyamerican airlinesjfk international airport
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Concerns: 2 in NYC being tested for COVID-19
Delta suspends flights between JFK, Milan amid COVID-19 outbreak
Plastic bag ban underway in NY; additional fee for paper bags
Police searching for man who allegedly groped child in NYC
NYC carriage horse euthanized after collapsing in Central Park
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos
Man beaten, sprayed with fire extinguisher by attackers in Bronx
Show More
NYC to reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets
Why did CDC send NYC man home without testing for coronavirus?
NASA images show lower China pollution amid COVID-19
AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine
Leap Year baby born at Long Island hospital
More TOP STORIES News