QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The airline American Airlines announced Sunday they are suspending operations between Milan, Italy and New York (JFK) as well as between Milan and Miami (MIA).
American Airlines said flights to Milan are scheduled to resume April 25.
The airline is contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs.
American Airlines said they continue to review the airline's flight schedule to ensure that customers' needs are accommodated and will make additional refinements as necessary.
RELATED INFORMATION:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
New York State information about coronavirus
New York City information about coronavirus
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Coronavirus Concerns: American Airlines suspending flights from Milan into Miami, JFK amid coronavirus concerns
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More