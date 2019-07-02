weekend showcase

ABC7NY Weekend Showcase: Brandywine Valley

NEW YORK -- Watch and win! Brandywine Valley Tourism is giving away a free stay in the picturesque Brandywine Valley. Details in the video.

Just a two-hour trip from the Tri-State area and located in the countryside of Philadelphia, the Brandywine Valley is a haven of activities for all ages and interests.

Make sure to check out the awe inspiring "Festival of Fountains."

Brandywine Valley is part of the greater Philadelphia region known as "America's Garden Capital."

There are over 30 amazing horticultural venues within 30 miles of the valley, including the crown jewel of them all, Longwood Gardens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelweekend showcasebrandywine tourism
WEEKEND SHOWCASE
ABC7NY Weekend Showcase: Brandywine Valley
Weekend Showcase: New Hampshire Tourism
Weekend Showcase: Cambridge Pavers
Weekend Showcase: Cambridge Pavers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bag of human bones found hanging at NJ snack stand
Nike cancels 'Betsy Ross flag' shoes after Kaepernick voices concerns: WSJ
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces
Woman licks inside of ice cream tub, returns it to freezer in viral video
Trader Joe's, Green Giant fresh vegetables recalled over Listeria
86-year-old man charged in NJ retirement community murder
Police: NJ carjacking suspect chased, caught by good Samaritans
Show More
Police: Teen shot in schoolyard may be linked to cab robberies
Groups of girls attack other girls at SI mall, patrols stepped up
2 men shot by police in NJ while allegedly setting off fireworks
NJ governor to sign 'Jake's Law' expanding medical pot program
Man sues Hardee's, says he didn't get enough Hash Rounds
More TOP STORIES News