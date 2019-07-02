ABC7NY Weekend Showcase: Brandywine Valley

NEW YORK -- Watch and win! Brandywine Valley Tourism is giving away a free stay in the picturesque Brandywine Valley. Details in the video.Just a two-hour trip from the Tri-State area and located in the countryside of Philadelphia, the Brandywine Valley is a haven of activities for all ages and interests.Make sure to check out the awe inspiring "Festival of Fountains."Brandywine Valley is part of the greater Philadelphia region known as "America's Garden Capital."There are over 30 amazing horticultural venues within 30 miles of the valley, including the crown jewel of them all, Longwood Gardens.