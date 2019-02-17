Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020

MIAMI, Florida --Call your pals and your confidants to travel across the sea and back again! Golden Girls fans are getting the chance to dive into the eighties sitcom during a five night cruise.
Flip Phone Events is organizing the at-sea adventure that departs from Miami before making stops at Key West and Cozumel next February.
RELATED: More Magic! Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for 10 more years
The sitcom, which took place in Miami, ended in 1992, but it still has a dedicated fan base that can never get enough of Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Rose (Betty White), and Sophia (Estelle Getty).
The trip includes a Golden Girls bar crawl, trivia games, a "One Night in St. Olaf" dance party and "The Rusty Anchor Karaoke Party," where anyone can get the chance to be Dorothy Zbornak for an evening. Tickets start around $1,000.
RELATED: New cruise ship will offer luxurious adults-only getaway
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts