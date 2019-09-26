Travel

Japan Airlines introduces baby seat map to help passengers avoid infants

Few things can make a trans-Pacific flight more unpleasant than sitting next to a crying infant, so one airline wants to help passengers avoid that.

Japan Airlines has a new tool that shows where passengers with kids between 8 days and 2 years old are sitting.



Other passengers can view the map before selecting their own seats, giving them a chance to find one further away - or at least emotionally prepare for the flight if one isn't available.

The airline says only passengers who book on its website can see babies on the seat map.



Things may also get shaken up if there is an aircraft change before take-off.

The tool is already getting positive feedback from some passengers on social media.

Japan Airlines also offers several amenities to the families themselves, including bottle-warming assistance, diapers and child-friendly entertainment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchildrenairline industryair traveltravelbabybabiesjapanairline
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta employee arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin: Police
NYC woman accuses Lyft driver of masturbating in front of her
Aide arrested in death of 85-year-old woman at NJ nursing home
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Show More
CEO surprises employees with $10K raise
Report: Uber allowed drivers accused of crimes to keep working
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Port Authority approves proposal to raise tolls and fares
Fire burns through Harvest Diner in Westbury
More TOP STORIES News