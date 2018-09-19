Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!

Hong Kong based Cathay Pacific is ranked among the world's top airlines in terms of service, but is not earning high marks when it comes to spelling.There was a big typo on the side of one of the airline's Boeing 777-367 planes.The word Pacific was missing the letter F.The airline shared photos of the mistake on Twitter, saying the plane will be "going back to the shop!"Livery is a term describing the paint scheme of an aircraft.----------