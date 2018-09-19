TRAVEL

Big spelling error painted on the side of a Cathay Pacific plane

Eyewitness News
HONG KONG (WABC) --
Hong Kong based Cathay Pacific is ranked among the world's top airlines in terms of service, but is not earning high marks when it comes to spelling.

There was a big typo on the side of one of the airline's Boeing 777-367 planes.

The word Pacific was missing the letter F.

The airline shared photos of the mistake on Twitter, saying the plane will be "going back to the shop!"


Livery is a term describing the paint scheme of an aircraft.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairline industryairplane
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Hudson River tunnel repairs finished in time for AM rush
Labor Day weekend: Millions traveling, but rain in forecast
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
More Travel
Top Stories
Growing memorial after 17-year-old gunned down in NJ
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse
3-year-old critical after being hit by car in Brooklyn
Brooklyn teacher accused of producing child pornography
Woman looking for owner of pit bull that attacked, killed puppy
Retired FDNY firefighter dies of 9/11-related cancer
Several shot at Wisconsin software company, gunman dead
NY inmate-artist released after being cleared of 1991 slaying
Show More
Ex-Marine pleads guilty to 2005 murders of girls, ages 8 and 9
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Police: Man rubbed produce on bare butt, then put it back
NYC overhauls background checks for school bus drivers
Sailor from NJ killed by plane propeller on aircraft carrier
More News