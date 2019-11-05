Travel

Alaska Airlines, Surfline offer special deal on flights to Hawaii, prices depend on waves

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you have the sudden itch to take a trip to Hawaii, Alaska Airlines is helping you out. It's teaming up with Surfline to slash ticket prices this week depending on how high the waves are around the islands.

There's a pun for the promotion name, "Swell Deals".

Any waves higher than 21 feet get you 30% off, ranging down to 10% off for any waves less than 10 feet. The discount applies for flights booked until Friday November 8, 2019. You must travel by November 20, 2019.

RELATED: Disney, Pixar-themed Alaska Airlines plane arrives in San Francisco International Airport

To take advantage of the of the deal you have to enter the code "SURFLINE15" in all caps at checkout.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscohawaiiairport newssurfingvacationtraveloceansdealsu.s. & worldalaska airlines
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Who will see snow this week?
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
Woman mauled to death by dogs she rescued, police say
Man accused of hitting police car during LI traffic stop
Parents await word on NJ woman who vanished after seeing psychic
Show More
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Giants-Cowboys game
NYPD commissioner resigns, new top cop takes over end of month
Dermot Shea, NYPD's next commissioner, talks goals, challenges
Hepatitis A alert in NJ after ShopRite worker contracts virus
Alec Baldwin suing man who accused him in parking spot fight
More TOP STORIES News