SUMMER FUN

Hawaii's Kapalua Bay Beach tops 2018 list of America's best beaches

EMBED </>More Videos

Looking to up your beach game? While a trip to the shore is always fun, some destinations stand out in the crowd. (Tor Johnson/Hawaii Tourism Authority via AP)

There's perhaps no better summertime activity than a trip to the shore, but some of the country's beaches stand out from the rest.

That's according to Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, who has named Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii, as the top beach in the country for 2018.

Leatherman called crescent-shaped, palm tree-lined Kapula the "perfect beach for swimming and snorkeling" and also lauded the amenities nearby. Showers and restrooms are available, and the Ritz Carlton is among several establishments offering food and drinks to visitors. The beach itself is protected from the ocean waves by small peninsulas on either side formed by lava flows.

The only downside? Leatherman pointed out that, after the drive across a golf course to get to the beach, parking can be a hassle on busy days.

Here's the full list of all 10 beaches Leatherman ranked:
  1. Kapalua Bay Beach; Maui, Hawaii
  2. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach; Ocracoke, North Carolina
  3. Grayton Beach State Park; Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
  4. Coopers Beach; Southampton, New York
  5. Coast Guard Beach; Cape Cod, Massachusetts
  6. Old Lighthouse Beach; Buxton, North Carolina
  7. Caladesi Island State Park; Dunedin, Florida
  8. Hapuna Beach State Park; Waimea, Hawaii
  9. Coronado Beach; San Diego, California
  10. Beachwalker Park; Kiawah Island, South Carolina


Leatherman has been ranking the nation's beaches for nearly three decades. While studying beach erosion in the impact of storms on coastal ecology, Leatherman developed a list of 50 criteria and has surveyed 650 major beaches around the United States for his annual rankings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbeachessummersummer funoutdoor adventuresu.s. & worldNorth CarolinaCaliforniaNew YorkMassachusettsFloridaHawaii
SUMMER FUN
Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee attend Harlem Week event
Father says baby got second degree burns at splash park
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
Summer Solstice 2018: Freebies, deals and activities
More summer fun
TRAVEL
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Officials grapple with future of Westchester County Airport
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More Travel
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News