'Crazy Rich Asians' comedian Awkwafina will voice announcements on 7 train

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you hear a familiar voice on the 7 line this week, you're not crazy - it's Awkwafina!
The comedian and "Crazy Rich Asians" actress who recently won a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical, for her role in "The Farewell," is taking over as the MTA's guest announcer and will be the voice of the Flushing 7 line.
Beginning Thursday and continuing through January 22, riders will hear the star announce each station arrival, along with other various prompts, running across all 22 stops from Flushing-Main Street in Queens to 34th Street-Hudson Yards in Manhattan.
The concept is part of a partnership between Comedy Central and the MTA to celebrate the release of a new series starring the comedian called "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens," which premieres on January 22.
"What better way to celebrate the premiere of 'Awkwafina is Nora from Queens' on Comedy Central than having Nora herself voice the train that runs through the heart of Queens," Comedy Central executive Josh Line said.
If you're not planning to ride the 7 train any time soon, you can still check out Awkwafina's stop announcements and special announcements online.
The comedy created by Awkwafina is a series inspired by her life growing up in Queens.
