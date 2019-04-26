Travel

Could airlines start weighing passengers before flights?

A British software company is toying with a new idea to help airlines cut carbon emissions - but the idea probably won't sit well with everyone.

It involves weighing passengers at airports before boarding.

Airlines try to figure out how much weight they're going to carry on every flight.

The number is based on generic size estimations for men, women, and children - and those estimates aren't 100 percent accurate.

The British company "Fuel Matrix" said its software could use exact weight readings for each passenger to quickly calculate how much fuel is needed, CNN reports.

Fuel Matrix also said the readings could be used to optimize the flight plan.

According to the company, air travel accounts for roughly three percent of global CO2 output.
