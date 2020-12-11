Coronavirus New York City: COVID testing begins at LaGuardia Airport

New York City's Test and Trace Corps is also now offering rapid COVID testing right on the first level of the Terminal B parking garage.
They can do 250 tests a day with results in as little as 15 minutes.
The launch comes after New York set a record of more than 500,000 tests in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.
American Airlines is also ramping up its testing.
COVID NEWS: Which businesses and activities have been traced to outbreaks?
The company is offering at-home testing kits for passengers on some domestic flights.
It's a do-it-yourself kit, with everything you need inside a box, including swabs and a collection tube.
The kit is designed so you can complete the whole testing process without ever having to see a doctor.
It is also a way for passengers to legally by-pass quarantine requirements.
RELATED: "COVID tested" experimental flights to take off from JFK, Newark airports
It's relatively inexpensive - it costs $129 - but the results are not immediate.
The kit has to be mailed in to the company, with results expected in about 48 hours.
The idea is to take the pain out of getting a COVID test for those planning to travel in the near future.
We asked Jim Moses, Vice President of Operations for American Airlines, how long travelers would have to submit to COVID testing.
"That's the unknown right now," he said. "But we are offering this now, and I think we will continue, obviously continue, to expand this as there are needs and certain requirements in various states. We received quite a request from our customers that they wanted this option."
And the numbers back that up.
In fact, that record-breaking statistic showing half a million people took a COVID test in New York City the week leading up to Thanksgiving includes a one-day record of 95,000 tests.
TRENDING | Dr. Fauci reveals to Cuomo the 2 NYC foods he misses most
==
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip