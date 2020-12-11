coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus New York City: COVID testing begins at LaGuardia Airport

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- LaGuardia Airport is starting a new COVID testing program Friday.

New York City's Test and Trace Corps is also now offering rapid COVID testing right on the first level of the Terminal B parking garage.

They can do 250 tests a day with results in as little as 15 minutes.

The launch comes after New York set a record of more than 500,000 tests in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

American Airlines is also ramping up its testing.

The company is offering at-home testing kits for passengers on some domestic flights.

It's a do-it-yourself kit, with everything you need inside a box, including swabs and a collection tube.

The kit is designed so you can complete the whole testing process without ever having to see a doctor.

It is also a way for passengers to legally by-pass quarantine requirements.

It's relatively inexpensive - it costs $129 - but the results are not immediate.

The kit has to be mailed in to the company, with results expected in about 48 hours.

The idea is to take the pain out of getting a COVID test for those planning to travel in the near future.

We asked Jim Moses, Vice President of Operations for American Airlines, how long travelers would have to submit to COVID testing.

"That's the unknown right now," he said. "But we are offering this now, and I think we will continue, obviously continue, to expand this as there are needs and certain requirements in various states. We received quite a request from our customers that they wanted this option."

And the numbers back that up.

In fact, that record-breaking statistic showing half a million people took a COVID test in New York City the week leading up to Thanksgiving includes a one-day record of 95,000 tests.

More TOP STORIES News