Travel

Cruise ship makes tight squeeze through canal in Greece

CORINTH CANAL, Greece -- Talk about a tight squeeze.

New video shows a cruise ship passing through a narrow canal in Greece with only 5 feet of breathing room.

The Fred Olsen Cruise Line says it's the largest ship to ever pass through the Corinth Canal.

The canal is 79-feet across and the ship is 74-feet wide.

Prices for the 25-day sailing trip start at more than $5,500 dollars a person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelboatsdistractionviral videobuzzworthyboatingu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Powerful nor'easter brings heavy rain to New York area
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
NYPD: Police shoot man armed with gun on NYC subway platform
Former NJ cop, football coach accused of sexually assaulting kids
9-year-old girl burned, critically injured at NYC school: Police
Timeline: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
3 dead, 8 hurt after van overturns in Pennsylvania
Show More
4 LIRR workers earned combined $650K in overtime, officials say
Under-reporting of domestic violence puts nonprofits at risk
1 shot, 1 beaten in apparent road rage incident on Long Island
10th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Alleged serial NY car burglar dubbed 'Red Shoes' arrested
More TOP STORIES News