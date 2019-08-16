Travel

Customs computers outage causes delays at airports nationwide

NEW YORK -- An outage impacting U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer systems is causing massive delays at airports around the United States.

Major airports around the country tweeted that their customs systems were impacted, including John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, LAX in Los Angeles, Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago, San Francisco International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport.

The agency said it is taking immediate action to address the disruption.

Passengers in several airports are being processed manually, so travelers throughout the United States should expect longer than normal wait times. Bush Airport, for example, is experiencing delays of up to 75 minutes.

"CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security," a spokesperson said in a statement.



A picture posted to Twitter by Sarah Baird showed massive crowding in the customs line.

"This is I'm in the global entry line and the regular line has several hundred if not thousands in it," she tweeted.



The cause of the shutdown is unknown, and it is unclear how long it will take for this issue to resolve.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueensairport news
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD searches for person of interest after suspicious package scare
Child found dead in hot vehicle at New Jersey train station
Police break up fight on Delta flight after 6-hour delay at JFK
Vaping dangers prompt health advisory in NY
Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products
Hepatitis A outbreak infects 23 at NJ golf club, officials say
Funeral for FDNY firefighter who died in line of duty
Show More
Police: CT man may have purchased weapons for mass shooting
2 wanted for breaking into woman's bedroom with gun in Queens
70-year-old NJ woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing
NYC opens bike lane on dangerous section of 2nd Avenue
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
More TOP STORIES News