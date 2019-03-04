Travel

Delete your Instagram photos in JetBlue's 'All You Can Jet' contest

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new JetBlue contest would give customers a year of free flights.

All you have to do is delete all the pictures on your Instagram account.

As part of the "All You Can Jet" sweepstakes, Instagram users would have to delete all their existing photos.

The user then has to post a customized promotion image using the contest template and mention JetBlue in the caption.

Three lucky winners will get free flights for a year.

The sweepstakes runs through Friday.

