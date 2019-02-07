Delta Air Lines flew the nation's first Airbus A220 on Thursday when it's inaugural flight took off from New York.The 109-seat aircraft, which features wider seats and more comfort in the cabin, took off from LaGuardia Airport and landed in Boston.The new plane is part of a trend of airlines giving high-paying passengers more room and comfort on smaller jets.In addition to the wider seats, the A220 will feature high speed WiFi, bigger luggage bins and even a window in the bathroom.The plane will eventually dominate routes from LaGuardia to Boston, Dallas, Houston and Minneapolis.----------