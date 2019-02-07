TRAVEL

Delta launches new aircraft featuring bigger seats with flight from NYC to Boston

The new plane is part of a trend of airlines giving high-paying passengers more room and comfort on smaller jets.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Delta Air Lines flew the nation's first Airbus A220 on Thursday when it's inaugural flight took off from New York.

The 109-seat aircraft, which features wider seats and more comfort in the cabin, took off from LaGuardia Airport and landed in Boston.

In addition to the wider seats, the A220 will feature high speed WiFi, bigger luggage bins and even a window in the bathroom.

The plane will eventually dominate routes from LaGuardia to Boston, Dallas, Houston and Minneapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

