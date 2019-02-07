NEW YORK (WABC) --Delta Air Lines flew the nation's first Airbus A220 on Thursday when it's inaugural flight took off from New York.
The 109-seat aircraft, which features wider seats and more comfort in the cabin, took off from LaGuardia Airport and landed in Boston.
The new plane is part of a trend of airlines giving high-paying passengers more room and comfort on smaller jets.
In addition to the wider seats, the A220 will feature high speed WiFi, bigger luggage bins and even a window in the bathroom.
The plane will eventually dominate routes from LaGuardia to Boston, Dallas, Houston and Minneapolis.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts