Destination Summer 2019: Part 1 - Hudson Yards & The Vessel

New York -- First off, we give you a primer of NYC's newest must see neighborhood-Hudson Yards on Manhattan's west side. Built from the ground up, it's culture, commerce and cuisine all rolled into one. Take a stroll in Mercado Little Spain, created by renowned chef Jose Andres, featuring authentic food and drink from one of the richest culinary countries in the world, check out the newest art venue The Shed, a movable structure showcasing artists from many different genres, and of course Hudson Yards' centerpiece, The Vessel an interactive sculpture free and open to the public to explore.