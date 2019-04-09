Travel

Dr. David Dao, dragged off United Airlines flight at O'Hare in 2017, gives first interview

Dr. David Dao, who was dragged off a United Airlines flight at O'Hare International Airport two years ago, is speaking out for the first time ever.

CHICAGO -- Dr. David Dao, who was dragged off a United Airlines flight at O'Hare International Airport two years ago, is speaking out for the first time ever.

Dao was removed from the plane when he refused to give up his seat on the overbooked flight.

A Facebook video appears to show a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight Sunday evening at O'Hare International Airport.



The image of Dao on his back with his face bloodied touched a nerve with a lot of passengers. The incident led to protests, legal action, and eventually rule changes at United.

On Tuesday's Good Morning America, Dao speaks for the first time about the encounter at O'Hare seen worldwide.

Dao was pulled from his seat by Chicago Department of Aviation officers, smacking his face on an arm rest.

His face bloodied and glasses broken, Dao was dragged down the aisle of the United Airlines jet.

Dao then returned, appearing disoriented.

"I have to go home! I have to go home!" he shouted on video taken by other passengers at the time.

His family said he suffered a concussion and broken nose.

"Have you watched the video?" GMA's Amy Robach asked him.

"Later on," Dao replied.

"What's that like to watch to see?" Robach asked.

"Few months later after I get my cell phone back, my iPhone back, the first reaction is I just cried," Dao said.

Dao had refused to be bumped from the Louisville-bound flight for a United crew member.

United initially called Dao "belligerent," but later apologized. The airline settled with the Kentucky doctor for an undisclosed amount.

The airline instituted new rules, including never removing boarded passengers unless for safety or security concerns.

Two aviation department officers were fired, and a third resigned. One of the officers filed a lawsuit against the city and United, saying he was never properly trained to deal with such an incident.

The full interview with Dr. Dao will air on Good Morning America Tuesday at 7 a.m.
