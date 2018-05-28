EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3532227" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandra Bookman has more from Jones Beach on Long Island.

Dreary weather left Point Pleasant Beach sparsely populated most of Memorial Day and businesses expressed disappointment about a slow kickoff to summer."It's a weather-oriented business," said Mike Horant, a manager at Jenkinson's Boardwalk. "We're all ready. We can't wait to get the big business going.""We were a little bummed with the 10 hours of rain, but we still got a little business," said Christine Jones, a manager at the boardwalk coffee shop.Many families left with the sun on Saturday but those who did stick around made the best of the three-day weekend.There are a lot of things to do here that are indoors so that's nice," said Kelley Jefferis, who went to Point Pleasant with her family. "And there are always the bars.""When you've got kids and grandkids, and you have your health, that's what it's all about," said Montey Block who enjoyed the boardwalk with his family.Families ditched the beaches and instead enjoyed the arcades, restaurants and other festivities the boardwalk had to offer.Businesses said it's not just this weekend that has been slow, but much of April and May. They indicated they are hoping for sunnier weather and busier days ahead."Not two weeks worth of rain, that's for sure," said Dawn Miniscaco, who works at an ice cream shop on the boardwalk.Sandra Bookman has more from Long Island where beachgoers at Jones Beach had a similar experience:----------