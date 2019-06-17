Ants on a plane: Extra pesky passengers hitch ride on international Newark Airport-bound flight

On the plane from Venice to New York when a large, fat ant walks over my pillow. Hmmm. That's odd. — charlotte burns (@charlieburns) June 17, 2019

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An international flight from Italy landed safely at Newark Airport despite a few extra pesky passengers on board.United Airlines Flight 169 arrived from Venice just after 2 p.m. Monday and was taken out of service after customers complained of ants on the flight.Apparently the ants got onto the plane from a passenger's bag.One customer described ants crawling over her television screen, between the seats and over her arm.No injuries were reported and United said the "ants have been isolated."United released the following statement:----------