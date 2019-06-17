Travel

Ants on a plane: Extra pesky passengers hitch ride on international Newark Airport-bound flight

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An international flight from Italy landed safely at Newark Airport despite a few extra pesky passengers on board.

United Airlines Flight 169 arrived from Venice just after 2 p.m. Monday and was taken out of service after customers complained of ants on the flight.

Apparently the ants got onto the plane from a passenger's bag.

One customer described ants crawling over her television screen, between the seats and over her arm.



No injuries were reported and United said the "ants have been isolated."

United released the following statement:

"We are concerned by the experience our customer reported on United flight 169 from Venice to Newark. We have been in contact with the crew and they have advised the ants have been isolated from a customer's bag. At this time, the aircraft will continue to its final destination. We will be taking the aircraft out of service when it arrives in Newark."

